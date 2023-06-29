Cronos One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.22 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $7.22 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0557 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00041802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00030587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.