CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658,674. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.22.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 14,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $2,099,276.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,398,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,479 shares of company stock valued at $13,775,178 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

