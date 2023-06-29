Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Trading 2.7% Higher

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.70. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.50.

Crown Capital Partners Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at Crown Capital Partners

In related news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,270.00. Company insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

