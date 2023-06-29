Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises about 1.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Performance

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.36. 819,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,131. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.62 and a 12 month high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

