Crypterium Hits One Day Volume of $744,184.91 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Crypterium has a market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $744,184.91 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for about $0.0522 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Get Crypterium alerts:

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,301,428 tokens. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

Crypterium Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

