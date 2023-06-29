CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,679 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $33,273.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 599,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,451,217.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,827 shares of company stock valued at $83,904. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CSP in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSP in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CSP by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

CSP Trading Down 1.6 %

CSPI opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. CSP has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $61.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.22.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter.

CSP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

