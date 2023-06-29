CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Raised by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in CSX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in CSX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,736,000 after acquiring an additional 186,588 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CSX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after acquiring an additional 35,388 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,960,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,995,757. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.19. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.