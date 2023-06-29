CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Announces $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

CubeSmart has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. CubeSmart has a payout ratio of 105.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at $21,691,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,485 shares of company stock worth $3,391,277. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 461.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,901,000 after acquiring an additional 208,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. Wolfe Research lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

