CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Short Interest Update

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CubicFarm Systems from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Up 72.6 %

CUBXF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 38,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,209. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. CubicFarm Systems has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.53.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.

