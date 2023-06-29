Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $182.72

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $182.72 and last traded at $182.50, with a volume of 66249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $177.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.33.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. DDFG Inc bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

