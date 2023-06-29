Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.