Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.4% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $234.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.76. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

