DAO Maker Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $145.52 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002826 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $145.52 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,428,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

