Dash (DASH) Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $407.54 million and $31.08 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $35.92 or 0.00116912 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dash has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoSe coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 11,346,724 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is https://reddit.com/r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official Twitter account is @dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is a digital currency launched in 2014, aiming to provide a fast, secure, and private alternative to traditional payment methods. It’s based on Bitcoin software but with several improvements, including a self-funding and governance model, and additional services from masternodes. Dash is used for various purposes, including payments, remittances, and investing, with a focus on usability and user experience. Xcoin and Darkcoin are the former names of Dash, which initially offered anonymous transactions. Dash was created by Evan Duffield, prioritizing speed, security, and privacy as an alternative to traditional payment systems.”

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

