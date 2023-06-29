Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEARCA:DPSI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.53

Shares of Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEARCA:DPSI – Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and traded as low as $5.05. Decisionpoint Systems shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 10,959 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Decisionpoint Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $40.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Decisionpoint Systems ( NYSEARCA:DPSI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems by 14.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Decisionpoint Systems by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Decisionpoint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in designs, consults, and implements mobility enterprise solutions and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enables customers to access employers' data networks.

