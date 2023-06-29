Decred (DCR) Price Up 7.1% This Week

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 29th. In the last week, Decred has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $233.09 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $15.24 or 0.00049719 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00152989 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00029979 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012460 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003363 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,293,943 coins. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

