Decred Trading Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $15.17 or 0.00049593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $231.99 million and $4.30 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decred has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00165285 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00029964 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013345 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003233 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,294,722 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

