Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $149,668,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $139,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DE traded down $3.20 on Thursday, hitting $402.00. 718,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,684. The stock has a market cap of $117.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $380.31 and a 200-day moving average of $402.28. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

