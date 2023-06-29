Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Raised by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises 0.6% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $60,640,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,681,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.32.

NYSE:DAL opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.