Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.00

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2023

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DESTFree Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 27.60 ($0.35), with a volume of 280033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.40 ($0.37).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Destiny Pharma Stock Down 6.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £26.29 million, a P/E ratio of -303.22 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 39.16.

Insider Transactions at Destiny Pharma

In other Destiny Pharma news, insider Nick Rodgers purchased 49,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £15,337.87 ($19,501.42). 18.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Destiny Pharma

(Free Report)

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.