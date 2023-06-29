DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Stock Price Up 1.5%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Free Report) rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €5.15 ($5.60) and last traded at €5.15 ($5.60). Approximately 318,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.08 ($5.52).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through two segments: Classic and Green. The company offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.