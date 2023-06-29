dForce USD (USX) 1-Day Volume Tops $415.02

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003348 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $34.69 million and $415.02 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.74 or 0.00277175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013035 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00016327 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,890,961 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.0037772 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,355.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

