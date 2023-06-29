Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 960,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,840 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 21.7% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $24,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 84,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

DFAC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 361,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,605. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

