Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Trading Up 2.1%

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERXFree Report)’s stock price were up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.06 and last traded at $52.97. Approximately 713,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 916,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $363.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

