Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $51.20, but opened at $47.99. Disc Medicine Opco shares last traded at $46.67, with a volume of 60,405 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $57,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,090,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,284,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRON. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James raised Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Monday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine Opco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Disc Medicine Opco Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.40.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). On average, equities research analysts predict that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine Opco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 2,709.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

