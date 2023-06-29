Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 587.3% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Dogness (International) in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dogness (International) in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dogness (International) in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dogness (International) by 18.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dogness (International) Price Performance

DOGZ stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. Dogness has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.01.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

