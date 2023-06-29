Domani Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV opened at $48.47 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.50.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.