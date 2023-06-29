Domani Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Domani Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $529,864,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,297,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $118,597,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VNQ opened at $83.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

