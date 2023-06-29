Donald L. Hagan LLC Acquires Shares of 5,048 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLIC. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $59.41.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Further Reading

