Donald L. Hagan LLC Buys 15,525 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,525 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.8% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $51.31 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $52.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

