Donald L. Hagan LLC Grows Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $126.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.80. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The business had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

