Donald L. Hagan LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Price Performance
NYSE:PSA opened at $289.12 on Thursday. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.18.
Public Storage Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.13.
About Public Storage
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
