Donald L. Hagan LLC Invests $656,000 in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 172,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 395,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average is $48.70. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $51.63.
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
