Donald L. Hagan LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,659 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. Owens Corning makes up approximately 0.7% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC opened at $128.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. Owens Corning has a one year low of $73.36 and a one year high of $129.00.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,993. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

