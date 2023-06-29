Donald L. Hagan LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 344.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after buying an additional 1,188,687 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,061,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,657,000 after buying an additional 377,609 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 413,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 88,885 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWP opened at $28.51 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $575.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

