Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,331 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,023 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 19,064.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,626. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

