Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,331 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,023 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 19,064.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $89.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.