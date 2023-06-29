DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. DURECT has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DURECT

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 130.41% and a negative net margin of 187.82%. On average, research analysts predict that DURECT will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DURECT by 5,370.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

(Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.