East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,706,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 32,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 225,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,500,000 after buying an additional 132,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $29,347.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,011.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 125,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $29,347.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,011.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $976,542. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Shares of EWBC opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

