Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Director Sells $10,800.00 in Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Free Report) Director Eric J. Finnsson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $10,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eastside Distilling Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ EAST opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.75. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($12.40) EPS for the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 117.89% and a negative return on equity of 395.21%. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastside Distilling, Inc. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastside Distilling

About Eastside Distilling

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EAST Free Report ) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Eastside Distilling worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

