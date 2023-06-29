Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Director Sells $10,800.00 in Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Free Report) Director Eric J. Finnsson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $10,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Eastside Distilling Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ EAST opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.75. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80.
Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($12.40) EPS for the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 117.89% and a negative return on equity of 395.21%. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastside Distilling, Inc. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastside Distilling
About Eastside Distilling
Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eastside Distilling
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.