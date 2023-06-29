Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.02. 940,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.33. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $199.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

