Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a growth of 1,463.6% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 46,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,589. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
