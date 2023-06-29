eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,998 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 27,205 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in eBay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

eBay Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $44.53. 1,091,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,771,345. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

