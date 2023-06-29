Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 628116050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Echo Energy Stock Down 21.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The firm has a market cap of £1.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.07.

About Echo Energy

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

