ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$3.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.78.
Several research firms have recently commented on ECN. TD Securities cut shares of ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.
ECN Capital Trading Down 1.8 %
TSE:ECN opened at C$2.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.97. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$2.34 and a 12 month high of C$7.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36. The stock has a market cap of C$658.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11.
ECN Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.36%.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
