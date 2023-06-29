Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $58.00

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 58.60 ($0.75), with a volume of 96249 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.75).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.02) price objective on shares of Ediston Property Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Ediston Property Investment Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 31.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09. The company has a market cap of £123.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 594.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.34.
Ediston Property Investment Announces Dividend
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile
Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.
