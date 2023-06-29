Electroneum Hits Market Capitalization of $36.45 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Electroneum has a market cap of $36.45 million and approximately $59,137.85 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006992 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,948,928,960 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.