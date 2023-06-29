Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Short Interest Update

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, a growth of 383.6% from the May 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Financial Group bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.4 %

Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 15th.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Featured Stories

