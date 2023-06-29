Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up 1.2% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.27.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.6 %

ELV traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $439.67. The company had a trading volume of 542,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,720. The company has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $456.29 and a 200-day moving average of $474.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $428.87 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

