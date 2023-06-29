ELIS (XLS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,435.31

ELIS (XLS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, ELIS has traded up 75.8% against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0752 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $15.03 million and approximately $6,435.31 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00017511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018285 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013914 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,170.86 or 0.99980953 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0685102 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $119.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.